Saturday Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Wicket Keeper to start in Wolves 239/1 treble
Alan Dudman previews three of the races at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening and has pinpointed a trio of horses in a big price multiple...
Chance for opening selection to make the running at Wolves
Consistency the key for Me Tarzan in the 20:00
Alan has a big price treble for Saturday on the All-Weather
Wolverhampton - 16:29: Back Wicket Keeper @ 9/110.00
Wicket Keeper (Ire)
- J: Kevin Stott
- T: Edward Bethell
- F: 3-1104
Away from the Champions shindig at Ascot, Wolverhampton kick off with a handy and not so shabby 0-90 6f Handicap at 16:29 and Wicket Keeper needs to start rediscovering some of his early season form.
He opened the season with novice wins at Catterick and Doncaster, and his Donny success was all the way from the front with quite an extravagant and exuberant way of going about things.
His two handicap introductions afterwards were in the Ayr Gold Cup Trial on soft and latterly and most recent at York in a good race. His mark may have been too stiff and it's now down to 88, but something must have caused him to stop completely at Ayr.
He's drawn fair enough here, can make the running and has gone around left-handed at pace at Catterick, so in theory Wolves might be a good spot here.
There is talent there for sure, and hopefully it's now going to come to fruition.
Wolverhampton - 19:00: Back Forglen @ 5/16.00
Forglen
- J: Jack Mitchell
- T: William Stone
- F: 44342713
An astonishing specter is unlikely to be served up here with the 49-rated selection Forglen, but he is worth a few pounds more at a track he goes well at, and in the event of a less than stern pace, has a chance.
Forglen raced over 1m6f last time, although it was more of a sprint as the middle part of the race was slowed down, but his final three furlongs were pacey enough and clocked a sub-12 second furlong in that.
I want to judge his stamina more on the previous 1m6f victory in an amateur riders' race. The pace was strong with a front-runner going off like the clappers, but that set up the race perfectly for Forglen, and while Pat Millman wasn't exactly pretty in the saddle, he did exactly what you want at Wolves as he pulled the horse out wide off the turn to shun the inside well.
The finishing pace there was 97%, so on that, should stay this 2m, but as a horse who has gone best at Wolverhampton, he looks a tempting price in such a poor race.
Wolverhampton - 20:00: Back Me Tarzan @ 3/14.00
Me Tarzan (Ire)
- J: George Wood
- T: James Fanshawe
- F: 31184223
In terms of consistency, Me Tarzan has the edge on his rivals in the 20:00 over 7f, and that could be enough here.
The second favourite Star Of Mali is an awkward looking runner who tries 7f for the first time, and as a keen-goer isn't certain to stay, while the next in the betting was beaten a country mile last time at Newbury.
Me Tarzan isn't a horse who is a handicap blot from 68, but he has been holding his form over 7f well and finished close to winning at Kempton last time.
He's also a front runner or one that can lay up handy, so a good position from stall nine is needed early.
Recommended bets
