Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 31 October

#4 Shandian - Belmont R1 (16:40)

Shandian convincingly won a maiden claimer at Monmouth 10 days ago and is taken to follow up in his first try against winners. Adios Amigos is switching back to dirt from turf and can provide the main threat, while Kabob is another to keep an eye on.

#2 Mutamakina - Belmont R6 (19:22)

Mutamakina brings some strong French form into this minor stakes contest and is of major interest on debut for trainer Christophe Clement. Beau Belle arrives here in a very good vein of form and can come out best of the remainder. Lucky Stride also demands a closer look.

#6 Riken - Belmont R7 (19:55)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Riken is in decent nick at present and looks the one to side with in this state-bred allowance event. Big Thicket will be a danger if returning to his best form, while Jerry the Nipper is unexposed but has a layoff to overcome.

