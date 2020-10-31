To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 31 October

US Racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform select the best bets from Belmont on Saturday...

"...is of major interest on debut for trainer Christophe Clement..."

Timeform on Mutamakina

#4 Shandian - Belmont R1 (16:40)

Shandian convincingly won a maiden claimer at Monmouth 10 days ago and is taken to follow up in his first try against winners. Adios Amigos is switching back to dirt from turf and can provide the main threat, while Kabob is another to keep an eye on.

#2 Mutamakina - Belmont R6 (19:22)

Mutamakina brings some strong French form into this minor stakes contest and is of major interest on debut for trainer Christophe Clement. Beau Belle arrives here in a very good vein of form and can come out best of the remainder. Lucky Stride also demands a closer look.

#6 Riken - Belmont R7 (19:55)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Riken is in decent nick at present and looks the one to side with in this state-bred allowance event. Big Thicket will be a danger if returning to his best form, while Jerry the Nipper is unexposed but has a layoff to overcome.

Belmont (US) 31st Oct (R1 6f Claim)

Saturday 31 October, 4.40pm

Cause I Said So
Brilliant Brooks
Kabob
Shandian
No More Miracles
Adios Amigos
Starship Bubba
Bank Gala
Belmont (US) 31st Oct (R6 7f Stks)

Saturday 31 October, 7.22pm

Beau Belle
Mutamakina
Cap De Creus
Lemon Zip
Olympic Games
Luck Money
Lucky Stride
Cambeliza
Hungry Kitten
Belmont (US) 31st Oct (R7 7f Allw)

Saturday 31 October, 7.55pm

Notorious Flirt
The Last Ace
Big Thicket
Jerry The Nipper
Jemography
Riken
Troubleshooter
Leap To Glory
South Africa
