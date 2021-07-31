Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 31 July

Monmouth Park (US) 31st Jul (R8 6f Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 31 July, 8.33pm
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Monmouth on Saturday.
#6 Jaydine - Monmouth R1 (17:15)
Jaydine ran well to be third over this C&D last time and has a decent chance if in the same sort of form today. Lottie's Mizzion is less up against it on this occasion and is a contender as well, while Towa can't be ignored either.
#4 American Fleet - Monmouth R2 (17:42)
American Fleet was a long way below form last time but he's bounced back quickly from poor efforts before and is taken to do so again. Nice of Me comes here in a very good vein of form and should go well too, while V. I. P. Who is another that is entitled to a second look.
#6 Runaway Lute - Monmouth R8 (20:33)
Runaway Lute needs to put a pair of lesser efforts behind him but is starting out for a new trainer and gets a drop in class for this contest. Brimstone is in decent nick at present and looks the likeliest to finish second, while Kong Style is another to enter the equation.
