Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 31 July

US horse racing
Timeform pick out the best three bets at Monmouth

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Monmouth on Saturday.

#6 Jaydine - Monmouth R1 (17:15)

Jaydine ran well to be third over this C&D last time and has a decent chance if in the same sort of form today. Lottie's Mizzion is less up against it on this occasion and is a contender as well, while Towa can't be ignored either.

#4 American Fleet - Monmouth R2 (17:42)

American Fleet was a long way below form last time but he's bounced back quickly from poor efforts before and is taken to do so again. Nice of Me comes here in a very good vein of form and should go well too, while V. I. P. Who is another that is entitled to a second look.

#6 Runaway Lute - Monmouth R8 (20:33)

Runaway Lute needs to put a pair of lesser efforts behind him but is starting out for a new trainer and gets a drop in class for this contest. Brimstone is in decent nick at present and looks the likeliest to finish second, while Kong Style is another to enter the equation.

Monmouth Park (US) 31st Jul (R8 6f Claim)

Saturday 31 July, 8.33pm

