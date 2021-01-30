Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 30 January

#3 A J's Grand - Sam Houston R3 (01:43)

Denied by just a nose over tonight's C&D on her most recent outing, A J's Grand has sound claims of going one better this time around. Kona Katie comes here in fine form having been a winner last time and appeals as best of the rest, while Ruby Does Sparkle also has claims.

#1 Star of the North - Sam Houston R4 (02:12)

Star of the North has won his last two starts and still has room for plenty of progression as he makes just fourth racecourse appearance. He does have a layoff to overcome but several fast recent works suggest he's ready to roll following the break. Great Affection makes appeal on his debut for a new stable debut and ought to emerge as the biggest threat.

#4 Dust Em - Sam Houston R6 (03:12)

Dust Em was an impressive winner at Lone Star Park in the summer before making light of a four-month break to strike again at Remington Park last month. He makes plenty of appeal as he seeks the hat-trick in this stakes contest. Carbon Stryker has been running consistently well of late and can emerge second best, while Tap the Dot merits a second look as well.