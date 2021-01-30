To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 30 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Sam Houston on Saturday...

"...several fast recent works suggest he's ready to roll following the break."

Timeform on Star of the North

#3 A J's Grand - Sam Houston R3 (01:43)

Denied by just a nose over tonight's C&D on her most recent outing, A J's Grand has sound claims of going one better this time around. Kona Katie comes here in fine form having been a winner last time and appeals as best of the rest, while Ruby Does Sparkle also has claims.

#1 Star of the North - Sam Houston R4 (02:12)

Star of the North has won his last two starts and still has room for plenty of progression as he makes just fourth racecourse appearance. He does have a layoff to overcome but several fast recent works suggest he's ready to roll following the break. Great Affection makes appeal on his debut for a new stable debut and ought to emerge as the biggest threat.

#4 Dust Em - Sam Houston R6 (03:12)

Dust Em was an impressive winner at Lone Star Park in the summer before making light of a four-month break to strike again at Remington Park last month. He makes plenty of appeal as he seeks the hat-trick in this stakes contest. Carbon Stryker has been running consistently well of late and can emerge second best, while Tap the Dot merits a second look as well.

Sunday 31 January, 1.43am

Sunday 31 January, 2.12am

Sunday 31 January, 3.12am

