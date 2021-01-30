Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 30 January

#11 Run Fox Run - Kenilworth R7 (13:35)

A winner of each of her five races in 2019, Run Fox Run took her form up another notch last year, winning twice from her five outings and twice narrowly missing out at Grade 2 level. She needs to step up again to land this but that is a distinct possibility, and she looks competitive on form. Celtic Sea is a consistent performer and should give the selection plenty to think about, while Vernichey is another worth considering.

#1 Clouds Unfold - Kenilworth R8 (14:15)

A nine-time winner at this venue, Clouds Unfold was last seen finishing a respectable second in a Grade 1 here earlier this month. A repeat of that effort should see her go close, and for all Captain's Ransom is a hugely exciting prospect, winner of four of her five runs to date, she still has a bit to find with the selection on the bare form, so may have to settle for second. Helen's Ideal gets the nod for third.

#9 Queen Supreme - Kenilworth R9 (15:10)

A hugely consistent performer at the highest level, Queen Supreme didn't need to be at her best to land a Grade 1 at this venue earlier this month, pulling over two lengths clear of her nearest pursuer. She is the clear standard setter in this field and is impossible to oppose. Running Brave looks the pick of the remainder, while Rainbow Bridge makes up the shortlist.