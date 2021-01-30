To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 30 January

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Kenilworth on Saturday...

"...the clear standard setter in this field and is impossible to oppose."

Timeform on Queen Supreme

#11 Run Fox Run - Kenilworth R7 (13:35)

A winner of each of her five races in 2019, Run Fox Run took her form up another notch last year, winning twice from her five outings and twice narrowly missing out at Grade 2 level. She needs to step up again to land this but that is a distinct possibility, and she looks competitive on form. Celtic Sea is a consistent performer and should give the selection plenty to think about, while Vernichey is another worth considering.

#1 Clouds Unfold - Kenilworth R8 (14:15)

A nine-time winner at this venue, Clouds Unfold was last seen finishing a respectable second in a Grade 1 here earlier this month. A repeat of that effort should see her go close, and for all Captain's Ransom is a hugely exciting prospect, winner of four of her five runs to date, she still has a bit to find with the selection on the bare form, so may have to settle for second. Helen's Ideal gets the nod for third.

#9 Queen Supreme - Kenilworth R9 (15:10)

A hugely consistent performer at the highest level, Queen Supreme didn't need to be at her best to land a Grade 1 at this venue earlier this month, pulling over two lengths clear of her nearest pursuer. She is the clear standard setter in this field and is impossible to oppose. Running Brave looks the pick of the remainder, while Rainbow Bridge makes up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#11 Run Fox Run - Kenilworth R7 (13:35)
#1 Clouds Unfold - Kenilworth R8 (14:15)
#9 Queen Supreme - Kenilworth R9 (15:10)

