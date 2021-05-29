To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 29 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont on Saturday.

"...clear of the rest when runner-up over today’s C&D last time..."

Timeform on Doubly Blessed

#1A Playwright - Belmont R2 (18:31 BST)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Playwright comes here in a very good vein of form and should take plenty of beating. Skyler's Scramjet should give a good account too, while The Great Dansky is another that comes into the reckoning.

#8 T Loves A Fight - Belmont R6 (20:34 BST)

T Loves A Fight bounced back to form when a good second over C&D last time and looks to have a decent chance of going one better. Bronx Bomber is also one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and can emerge best of the rest. Bears Mafia commands respect as well.

#7 Doubly Blessed - Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)

Doubly Blessed was clear of the rest when runner-up over today's C&D last time and looks the one to get on board with in this similar contest. Liveyourbeastlife is another with a good chance at the weights and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Creed makes up the shortlist.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#1A Playwright – Belmont R2 (18:31 BST)
#8 T Loves A Fight – Belmont R6 (20:34 BST)
#7 Doubly Blessed – Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)

Belmont Park (US) 29th May (R2 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 6.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hardcore Folklore
Playwright
Hawaiian Noises
Gio Doro
O Shea Can U See
Skylers Scramjet
Blugrascats Smile
Playthatfunnymusic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 29th May (R6 6f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 8.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bears Mafia
Gandy Dancing
Wow Brown
Kazmania
Listentoyourheart
Bronx Bomber
Power Up Paynter
T Loves A Fight
Durkins Call
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 29th May (R8 1m1f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 9.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Extrordinary Jerry
Girolamos Attack
Lost In Rome
Creed
Liveyourbeastlife
Doubly Blessed
Chestertown
Mystic Night
Family Biz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips