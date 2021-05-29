Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 29 May

#1A Playwright - Belmont R2 (18:31 BST)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Playwright comes here in a very good vein of form and should take plenty of beating. Skyler's Scramjet should give a good account too, while The Great Dansky is another that comes into the reckoning.

#8 T Loves A Fight - Belmont R6 (20:34 BST)

T Loves A Fight bounced back to form when a good second over C&D last time and looks to have a decent chance of going one better. Bronx Bomber is also one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and can emerge best of the rest. Bears Mafia commands respect as well.

#7 Doubly Blessed - Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)

Doubly Blessed was clear of the rest when runner-up over today's C&D last time and looks the one to get on board with in this similar contest. Liveyourbeastlife is another with a good chance at the weights and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Creed makes up the shortlist.

