Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 28 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform select the best bets at Tampa Bay and Aqueduct on Saturday...

"...looks sure to go well again on his first start for the Todd Pletcher barn..."

Timeform on Sayyaaf

#3 Brandt - Tampa Bay R2 (17:52 GMT)

Brandt has put together a few consistent efforts of late and looks worth siding with in this $5k claiming contest. Painter's Pride arrives here on the back of a good runner-up effort and should be the biggest threat, while Boxer Boy is another to factor in.

#5 Dynamax Prime - Aqueduct R5 (18:46 GMT)

Dynamax Prime was below form on first start for current yard last time but that was a in a stronger race than this. He should put up a much better showing this time around. Shalako may be next best, while Autostrade also commands respect.

#3 Sayyaaf - Aqueduct R9 (20:44 GMT)

Sayyaaf produced a career best when winning an optional claimer at Belmont last time and looks sure to go well again on his first start for the Todd Pletcher barn. True Valour got back on track when striking at Woodbine on his most recent start and could be the one to chase the selection home.

Tampa (US) 28th Nov (R2 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 28 November, 5.52pm

Market rules

Nicole Munnings
Inspirato
Brandt
Painters Pride
Boxer Boy
Entertainer
Done Acting
Ned Devine
Aque (US) 28th Nov (R5 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 28 November, 6.46pm

Market rules

Hawaiian Noises
Shalako
Successful Saint
This Cat Can Fly
Dynamax Prime
Macs Revolution
Autostrade
Calculated Risker
Aque (US) 28th Nov (R9 6f Stks)

Saturday 28 November, 8.44pm

Market rules

Lonhtwist
Battle Station
Sayyaaf
True Valour
Hollywood Talent
Turned Aside
El Tormenta
Maxwell Esquire
Archidust
Therapist
