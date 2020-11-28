Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 28 November

Tampa (US) 28th Nov (R2 1m1f Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 5.52pm
|Nicole Munnings
|Inspirato
|Brandt
|Painters Pride
|Boxer Boy
|Entertainer
|Done Acting
|Ned Devine
Timeform select the best bets at Tampa Bay and Aqueduct on Saturday...
"...looks sure to go well again on his first start for the Todd Pletcher barn..."
Timeform on Sayyaaf
#3 Brandt - Tampa Bay R2 (17:52 GMT)
Brandt has put together a few consistent efforts of late and looks worth siding with in this $5k claiming contest. Painter's Pride arrives here on the back of a good runner-up effort and should be the biggest threat, while Boxer Boy is another to factor in.
#5 Dynamax Prime - Aqueduct R5 (18:46 GMT)
Dynamax Prime was below form on first start for current yard last time but that was a in a stronger race than this. He should put up a much better showing this time around. Shalako may be next best, while Autostrade also commands respect.
#3 Sayyaaf - Aqueduct R9 (20:44 GMT)
Sayyaaf produced a career best when winning an optional claimer at Belmont last time and looks sure to go well again on his first start for the Todd Pletcher barn. True Valour got back on track when striking at Woodbine on his most recent start and could be the one to chase the selection home.
