Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 28 November

#2 Mk's Pride - Turffontein R6 (13:00 GMT)

Mk's Pride has won three of his four starts to date, notably showing smart form when successful at this course last time. He may yet have more to offer given his lightly raced profile and is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride here to go in again. Mount Pleasant is unbeaten in three starts, including a Grade 2 at this track eight weeks ago, so he is feared most ahead of Flying Carpet.

#13 Astrix - Turffontein R7 (13:35 GMT)

Astrix is a smart performer on his day, as he showed when making it back-to-back wins here in October. That form reads well in the context of this race, so he looks sure to give another good account in a fiercely competitive renewal of this Grade 1 handicap. Crown Towers, who won a listed handicap on his penultimate outing at Greyville, and Seven Patriots head the list of dangers.

#9 War of Athena - Turffontein R8 (14:15 GMT)

War of Athena proved better than ever when second at this course last time, sticking to her task well to be beaten just a nose. She gets all the allowances here and should take plenty of beating on these terms, with further progress also not out of the question. Saragon and Queen Supreme can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

