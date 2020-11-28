To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 28 November

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Saturday...

"...proved better than ever when second at this course last time..."

Timeform on War of Athena

#2 Mk's Pride - Turffontein R6 (13:00 GMT)

Mk's Pride has won three of his four starts to date, notably showing smart form when successful at this course last time. He may yet have more to offer given his lightly raced profile and is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride here to go in again. Mount Pleasant is unbeaten in three starts, including a Grade 2 at this track eight weeks ago, so he is feared most ahead of Flying Carpet.

#13 Astrix - Turffontein R7 (13:35 GMT)

Astrix is a smart performer on his day, as he showed when making it back-to-back wins here in October. That form reads well in the context of this race, so he looks sure to give another good account in a fiercely competitive renewal of this Grade 1 handicap. Crown Towers, who won a listed handicap on his penultimate outing at Greyville, and Seven Patriots head the list of dangers.

#9 War of Athena - Turffontein R8 (14:15 GMT)

War of Athena proved better than ever when second at this course last time, sticking to her task well to be beaten just a nose. She gets all the allowances here and should take plenty of beating on these terms, with further progress also not out of the question. Saragon and Queen Supreme can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

Boost your odds on one horse every day

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Recommended bets

#2 Mk's Pride - Turffontein R6 (13:00 GMT)
#13 Astrix - Turffontein R7 (13:35 GMT)
#9 War of Athena - Turffontein R8 (14:15 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 28th Nov (R8 1600m Grd 2)

Show Hide

Saturday 28 November, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Queen Supreme
Rios Winter
Magic School
Saragon
Shivers
Kaylas Champ
Christmas Flower
Sentbydestiny
War Of Athena
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles