Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 28 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Gulfstream Park on Saturday...

"...a bit below form last time but had excuses..."

Timeform on Omega Moon

Hot Babe (Gulfstream R2, 17:48 BST) is still unexposed on turf and looks worth supporting to record a fourth career success from just 12 starts. Livin At The Beach appeals most of the rest, while Starship Mallomar is likely to be thereabouts as well.

Lavi (Gulfstream R3, 18:16 BST) found her run of good form coming to an end when only third last time but looks worth another chance to prove that wasn't her true form. Bimini makes appeal on stable debut and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Witch Hunter should also be involved.

Omega Moon (Gulfstream R7, 20:24 BST) was a bit below form last time but had excuses and is taken to get back on track this time around. Ranger Up is another of interest as he goes first-off-the-claim for anew trainer, while Candy Crushem can make the first three as well.

Gulfstream Park (US) 28th Aug (R7 1m Claim)

Saturday 28 August, 8.24pm

Candy Crushem
Omega Moon
County Court
Dizzy Gillespie
Keepsakekitten
Ranger Up
Mystical Moon
Swing West
Alastor
So Long Chuck
