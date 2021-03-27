To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 27 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday.

"...should take plenty of beating in an open race..."

Timeform on Ryan's Cat

#8 Ryan's Cat - Aqueduct R6 (19:52)

Ryan's Cat is turned out relatively quickly after recording a career best in a runway victory here last time and should take plenty of beating in an open race. Cause of Action enters calculations on strike rate here alone and is likely to be thereabouts, while Clench also requires a second look.

#2 Malibu Pro - Aqueduct R7 (20:24)

Malibu Pro is of major interest having joined a stable that has a tremendous record with new recruits and ought to put up a bold show. Another starting out for a new trainer, Durkin's Call, has been knocking on the door of late and can emerge best of the rest. Supreme Aura is likely to be on the premises too.

#1 Musical Heart - Aqueduct R9 (21:34)

Musical Heart has been running consistently well for some time now and looks to have an outstanding chance on today's terms. A wide-margin winner on his most recent start, Air Attack makes appeal on stable debut and can emerge second best, while Doubly Blessed isn't out of it either.

Recommended bets

#8 Ryan’s Cat – Aqueduct R6 (19:52)
#2 Malibu Pro – Aqueduct R7 (20:24)
#1 Musical Heart – Aqueduct R9 (21:34)

Aque (US) 27th Mar (R6 7f Stks)

Saturday 27 March, 7.52pm

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 27th Mar (R7 1m Stks)

Saturday 27 March, 8.24pm

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 27th Mar (R9 1m3f Stks)

Saturday 27 March, 9.34pm

