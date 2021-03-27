Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 27 March

#8 Ryan's Cat - Aqueduct R6 (19:52)

Ryan's Cat is turned out relatively quickly after recording a career best in a runway victory here last time and should take plenty of beating in an open race. Cause of Action enters calculations on strike rate here alone and is likely to be thereabouts, while Clench also requires a second look.

#2 Malibu Pro - Aqueduct R7 (20:24)

Malibu Pro is of major interest having joined a stable that has a tremendous record with new recruits and ought to put up a bold show. Another starting out for a new trainer, Durkin's Call, has been knocking on the door of late and can emerge best of the rest. Supreme Aura is likely to be on the premises too.

#1 Musical Heart - Aqueduct R9 (21:34)

Musical Heart has been running consistently well for some time now and looks to have an outstanding chance on today's terms. A wide-margin winner on his most recent start, Air Attack makes appeal on stable debut and can emerge second best, while Doubly Blessed isn't out of it either.

