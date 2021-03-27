To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 27 March

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Turffontein on Saturday.

"...she could have even more to offer..."

Timeform on Under Your Spell

#2 Wisteria Walk - Turffontein R4 (12:35 GMT)

Wisteria Walk won her first two starts of the year at the Vaal and proved even better in defeat when finishing second in a race that is working out well last time. That form sets a good standard here and she can resume winning ways. Cordillera may prove the biggest danger.

#4 Under Your Spell - Turffontein R6 (13:50 GMT)

Under Your Spell has made the perfect start to her career, winning both of her starts at the Vaal, and judged by her latest success she could have even more to offer. The slight step up in trip shouldn't be a bother and she can maintain her unbeaten record. Naarah is given the vote for second, while Social Image might well have a say as well.

#3 Summer Pudding - Turffontein R7 (14:25 GMT)

Summer Pudding was prolific before losing on her first start of the year at Kenilworth in January. She had won her first 9 starts prior, and seems to have been found a fantastic opportunity to resume winning ways here. Youcanthurrylove is the most pragmatic option for the places.

Turf (RSA) 27th Mar (R6 1100m Grd 3)

Saturday 27 March, 1.50pm

Market rules

Cold Fact
Naarah
Under Your Spell
Captains Run
Gin And Tonic
Heavens Girl
Social Image
Southern Cape
On The Warpath
Turf (RSA) 27th Mar (R7 2000m Grd 2)

Saturday 27 March, 2.25pm

Market rules

Zillzaal
Youcanthurrylove
Divine Odyssey
Summer Pudding
Heart Stwings
Portico
