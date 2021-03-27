Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 27 March

#2 Wisteria Walk - Turffontein R4 (12:35 GMT)

Wisteria Walk won her first two starts of the year at the Vaal and proved even better in defeat when finishing second in a race that is working out well last time. That form sets a good standard here and she can resume winning ways. Cordillera may prove the biggest danger.

#4 Under Your Spell - Turffontein R6 (13:50 GMT)

Under Your Spell has made the perfect start to her career, winning both of her starts at the Vaal, and judged by her latest success she could have even more to offer. The slight step up in trip shouldn't be a bother and she can maintain her unbeaten record. Naarah is given the vote for second, while Social Image might well have a say as well.

#3 Summer Pudding - Turffontein R7 (14:25 GMT)

Summer Pudding was prolific before losing on her first start of the year at Kenilworth in January. She had won her first 9 starts prior, and seems to have been found a fantastic opportunity to resume winning ways here. Youcanthurrylove is the most pragmatic option for the places.

