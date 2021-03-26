Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Saturday 27 March

Lord North - 15:30 Meydan

Lord North made up into a high-class performer last year, making the breakthrough at Group 1 level in the Prince of Wales's Stakes prior to hitting the frame in the Juddmonte International and Breeders' Cup Turf. He will be tough to overturn if returning from a break in the same sort of form. The highly admirable Lord Glitter has had a great Carnival winning twice from three starts and could well be the main threat. Al Suhail and Regal Reality are fancied to fight it out for third place.

Chrono Genesis - 16:10 Meydan

Triple Japanese Group 1 winner Chrono Genesis has played second fiddle to only Almond Eye ratings-wise in her native country over the last year or so and looks the one to beat with her stamina for this trip assured. Saudi Cup winner Mishriff is sure to make his presence felt if seeing it out on his first attempt at a mile and a half, while Mogul also commands plenty of respect after producing a high-class effort to land the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin last time.

Mystic Guide - 16:50 Meydan

Mystic Guide produced a high-class performance when convincingly defying top weight in a Grade 3 handicap at Oaklawn last time. He is very much the one to beat in what looks a sub-standard renewal of the Dubai World Cup. Salute The Soldier has had an excellent preparation for this having won the Rounds 2 and 3 of the Maktoum Challenge this season. He can emerge best of the locally-trained runners, while Jesus' Team is another big player from the U.S having finished second to Knicks Go in the Pegasus at Gulfstream on his most recent outing.

