Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 27 February

American racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday...

"...looks worth another chance now he gets a drop in grade..."

Timeform on Make or Break

#1A Make Or Break - Aqueduct R1 (18:05)

Make Or Break was below form last time but he was trapped a bit deep and looks worth another chance now he gets a drop in grade. Choose Happiness has been putting up some decent placed efforts of late and is the pick for second, while Gringotts can make the first three as well.

#9 Financialstability - Aqueduct R4 (19:33)

Financialstability has returned from a break to put up a pair of good third-place finishes and looks sure to go well once more, particularly with his barn in good form. Cobble Hill is from another stable in flying form right now and is also likely to be in the mix. Tri Saint Lorenzo can chase the first two home.

#1 Macho Boy - Aqueduct R6 (20:36)

In what looks a relatively pace-less affair, there's every chance that Macho Boy could get the run of things towards the front end. He recorded the best workout of the day the other day to suggest he is in good heart. Royal Suspect can come out best of the remainder, while Quintarelli is also a contender.

Recommended bets

#1A Make Or Break – Aqueduct R1 (18:05)
#9 Financialstability – Aqueduct R4 (19:33)
#1 Macho Boy – Aqueduct R6 (20:36)

