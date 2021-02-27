Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 27 February

#4 Sleeping Single - Kenilworth R5 (13:20 GMT)

Sleeping Single remains a maiden, but the level of her form entitles her to respect in this field, and she looks the value at the prices this morning. She finished a very good second at this course last time and a repeat of that performance will see her competitive again. Zarina may prove the biggest threat, while Caya Coco should be considered, too.

#4 Rio Querari - Kenilworth R6 (13:55 GMT)

Rio Querari was a good winner over the minimum trip at this course in December and showed improved form when finishing second to Run Fox Run in a Grade 1 over the same course and distance last time. That form sets a clear standard in this field and he should be hard to beat. Kasimir was well behind the selection last time but is taken to bounce back to form, while Hello Winter Hello looks best of the remainder.

#2 Russian Rock - Kenilworth R7 (14:30 GMT)

Russian Rock put up a career-best effort when resuming winning ways in a Grade 1 over a mile at this course in December, causing a 100/1 shock. There was no fluke about that success, though, and he is taken to follow up in another top race. Linebacker and Rascallion can give the selection most to do.

