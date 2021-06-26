To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 26 June

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Monmouth

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Monmouth on Saturday.

"...was just touched off on her seasonal reappearance and can go one better this time..."

Timeform on Seasons

#7 Amatteroftime - Monmouth R2 (17:42)

Amatteroftime wasn't in very good form when last seen but is now in different hands and is of major interest on stable debut. Dr. Doyle has a superb record at this venue and is a contender as well, while Like What I See shouldn't be ruled out either.

#4 Brice - Monmouth R4 (18:40)

Brice is in the form of his life at the moment and is taken to bring up the hat-trick in this $16k claiming contest. Late Breaking News is from a barn going well right now and should give a good account too, while Paul The Waiter can't be ruled out of it either.

#5 Seasons - Monmouth R5 (19:11)

Third in Grade 1 company on her penultimate start, Seasons was just touched off on her seasonal reappearance and can go one better this time. Shantisara has joined a trainer who has a fine record with new recruits and is likely to be in the mix too, while Miss Leslie also requires scrutiny.

Recommended bets

#7 Amatteroftime – Monmouth R2 (17:42)
#4 Brice – Monmouth R4 (18:40)
#5 Seasons – Monmouth R5 (19:11)

Monmouth Park (US) 26th Jun (R2 6f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 5.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Postinos Vow
Wallercito
Shield Of Faith
Noon Time Gem
Dr. Doyle
Like What I See
Amatteroftime
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monmouth Park (US) 26th Jun (R4 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 6.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Professional
Late Breaking News
Brice
Notacatbutacard
Paul The Waiter
Terrys Charm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monmouth Park (US) 26th Jun (R5 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 7.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miss Leslie
Shantisara
Ravir
Seasons
Marlborough Road
Por Que No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips