Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 26 June

#7 Amatteroftime - Monmouth R2 (17:42)

Amatteroftime wasn't in very good form when last seen but is now in different hands and is of major interest on stable debut. Dr. Doyle has a superb record at this venue and is a contender as well, while Like What I See shouldn't be ruled out either.

#4 Brice - Monmouth R4 (18:40)

Brice is in the form of his life at the moment and is taken to bring up the hat-trick in this $16k claiming contest. Late Breaking News is from a barn going well right now and should give a good account too, while Paul The Waiter can't be ruled out of it either.

#5 Seasons - Monmouth R5 (19:11)

Third in Grade 1 company on her penultimate start, Seasons was just touched off on her seasonal reappearance and can go one better this time. Shantisara has joined a trainer who has a fine record with new recruits and is likely to be in the mix too, while Miss Leslie also requires scrutiny.

