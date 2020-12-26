Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 26 December

#2 Flaming Indy - Tampa Bay R1 (17:13)

Flaming Indy bounced back from a series of poor runs on the synthetic track at Presque Isle Downs to finish a fine second over this C&D last time. A repeat of that effort would be enough to see him go one better here. La Wapa has work to do with the selection based on their running last time but can at least chase that one home.

#8 Pioneerof New York - Tampa Bay R6 (19:45)

Pioneerof New York was just touched off by a nose at this track last time, a run that looks even better when you factor in that she pressed an overly fast pace that day. Things are likely to be a tad easier up front this time and she can get the job done. Caribbean Kitten has a good recent workout on record and looks one of the chief dangers.

#4 Biz Now - Tampa Bay R7 (20:15)

Biz Now posted a fine effort when runner-up over this C&D on debut and will be tough to peg back granted natural progression on this second outing. Atwater represents a high-percentage barn and is another that should go well, while Good Boy Roy and Beach Bandit are also likely to be on the premises.