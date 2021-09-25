To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 25 September

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best bets from three different venues on Saturday...

"...an outfit that has an outstanding record with new acquisitions..."

Timeform on Seven Lilies

#2 Bailey - Gulfstream R3 (18:20)

Bailey looked amiss when well beaten last time and is worth another chance to get back on track for leading trainer Saffie Joseph, jr. Seazan has joined a trainer who does very well with new recruits and appeals most of the rest, while Ensign Parker is also considered.

#5 Seven Lilies - Belmont R3 (19:04)

Seven Lilies goes first-off-the-claim for the Rob Atras barn today, an outfit that has an outstanding record with new acquisitions. Quickflash represents another stable that do well in this type of event and is a contender too, while Lookin For Trouble commands respect as well.

#7 Monastery Lane - Woodbine R8 (22:02)

Monastery Lane has an excellent chance at the weights and has been knocking on the door in this type of contest of late. Meet The Soprano has less on her plate here than in her last race and is likely also to go close, while Frame This merits a closer look as well.

Woodbine (US) 25th Sep (R8 1m Claim)

Back Lay
Souper Pecan
Frame This
Beat The System
Capture The Moment
Meet The Soprano
Cleomenes
Monastery Lane
