Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 25 September

#2 Bailey - Gulfstream R3 (18:20)

Bailey looked amiss when well beaten last time and is worth another chance to get back on track for leading trainer Saffie Joseph, jr. Seazan has joined a trainer who does very well with new recruits and appeals most of the rest, while Ensign Parker is also considered.

#5 Seven Lilies - Belmont R3 (19:04)

Seven Lilies goes first-off-the-claim for the Rob Atras barn today, an outfit that has an outstanding record with new acquisitions. Quickflash represents another stable that do well in this type of event and is a contender too, while Lookin For Trouble commands respect as well.

#7 Monastery Lane - Woodbine R8 (22:02)

Monastery Lane has an excellent chance at the weights and has been knocking on the door in this type of contest of late. Meet The Soprano has less on her plate here than in her last race and is likely also to go close, while Frame This merits a closer look as well.

