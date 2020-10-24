Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 24 October

#7 Bold Victory - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Bold Victory was fair fourth in stakes company last time and makes plenty of appeal now he drops back into a maiden special weight. Flame Zapper is from a stable in flying form right now and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Phantom Dance also needs a second look.

#6 Suitedconnected - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

Suitedconnected was a bit below form last time but had been in good nick before that run and looks worth another chance. San Nicola Brew has a decent chance on these terms and should give a good account too. Fright Night and Kitten's Boy also command respect.

#6 Eyeinthesky - Woodbine R8 (21:38)

Eyeinthesky has run well to finish second on her last two starts, including once at Grade 2 level, and looks the one to side with in this allowance optional claimer. Hell N Wild has been in good form of late and looks the main danger, while Charmaine's Mia merits respect as well.

