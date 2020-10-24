To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 24 October

US Racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Woodbine on Saturday...

"...makes plenty of appeal now he drops back into a maiden special weight..."

Timeform on Bold Victory

#7 Bold Victory - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Bold Victory was fair fourth in stakes company last time and makes plenty of appeal now he drops back into a maiden special weight. Flame Zapper is from a stable in flying form right now and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Phantom Dance also needs a second look.

#6 Suitedconnected - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

Suitedconnected was a bit below form last time but had been in good nick before that run and looks worth another chance. San Nicola Brew has a decent chance on these terms and should give a good account too. Fright Night and Kitten's Boy also command respect.

#6 Eyeinthesky - Woodbine R8 (21:38)

Eyeinthesky has run well to finish second on her last two starts, including once at Grade 2 level, and looks the one to side with in this allowance optional claimer. Hell N Wild has been in good form of late and looks the main danger, while Charmaine's Mia merits respect as well.

Recommended bets

#7 Bold Victory – Woodbine R1 (18:10)
#6 Suitedconnected – Woodbine R3 (19:07)
#6 Eyeinthesky – Woodbine R8 (21:38)

Woodb (US) 24th Oct (R1 1m Claim)

Saturday 24 October, 6.10pm

Woodb (US) 24th Oct (R3 1m Claim)

Saturday 24 October, 7.07pm

Woodb (US) 24th Oct (R8 6f Claim)

Saturday 24 October, 9.38pm

