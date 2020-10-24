Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 24 October

Woodb (US) 24th Oct (R1 1m Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 6.10pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Woodbine on Saturday...
"...makes plenty of appeal now he drops back into a maiden special weight..."
Timeform on Bold Victory
#7 Bold Victory - Woodbine R1 (18:10)
Bold Victory was fair fourth in stakes company last time and makes plenty of appeal now he drops back into a maiden special weight. Flame Zapper is from a stable in flying form right now and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Phantom Dance also needs a second look.
#6 Suitedconnected - Woodbine R3 (19:07)
Suitedconnected was a bit below form last time but had been in good nick before that run and looks worth another chance. San Nicola Brew has a decent chance on these terms and should give a good account too. Fright Night and Kitten's Boy also command respect.
#6 Eyeinthesky - Woodbine R8 (21:38)
Eyeinthesky has run well to finish second on her last two starts, including once at Grade 2 level, and looks the one to side with in this allowance optional claimer. Hell N Wild has been in good form of late and looks the main danger, while Charmaine's Mia merits respect as well.
