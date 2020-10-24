To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 24 October

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets from Kenilworth on Saturday...

"She remains open to further improvement now and looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on Princess Calla

#9 My Bestie - Kenilworth R6 (14:50 BST)

My Bestie made a winning debut over shorter at this course in June and has improved in defeat both starts since, showing near-smart form when fifth in a minor event at Durbanville three weeks ago. He sets a good standard here and can resume winning ways. Invincabelle will probably give the selection most to think about.

#1 Princess Calla - Kenilworth R7 (15:25 BST)

Princess Calla looked a smart prospect when making a winning start on the all-weather at Greyville in July and progressed again switched to the turf track there when third in a Grade 1 last time. She remains open to further improvement now and looks the one to beat. Zarina is the most prudent second choice.

#8 Path of Choice - Kenilworth R8 (15:55 BST)

Path of Choice has fallen down the weights after a winless run, but left the impression he is coming back to the boil when third at Durbanville last time, so is worth chancing. Pinkerton makes most appeal among the remainder.

Kenil (RSA) 24th Oct (R6 1400m Grd 3)

Saturday 24 October, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jet Dark
Rascallion
Speed Machine
Invincabelle
Hyde Park
Linebacker
Seeking The Stars
Master Of Power
My Bestie
Look For Hounds
Sh Boom
Kenil (RSA) 24th Oct (R7 1400m Grd 2)

Saturday 24 October, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Princess Calla
Trickster
Fiftyshadesdarker
Zarina
Lemon Delight
Major Attraction
Veronica Mars
Dazzling Sun
Marmalisa
Ma Black
Ballroom Bliss
Two Pennies
Kenil (RSA) 24th Oct (R8 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 24 October, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Meraki
Photocopy
Liberty Hall
Heavens Embrace
Captain Flinders
Pinkerton
Orakal
Path Of Choice
