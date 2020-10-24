Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 24 October

#9 My Bestie - Kenilworth R6 (14:50 BST)

My Bestie made a winning debut over shorter at this course in June and has improved in defeat both starts since, showing near-smart form when fifth in a minor event at Durbanville three weeks ago. He sets a good standard here and can resume winning ways. Invincabelle will probably give the selection most to think about.

#1 Princess Calla - Kenilworth R7 (15:25 BST)

Princess Calla looked a smart prospect when making a winning start on the all-weather at Greyville in July and progressed again switched to the turf track there when third in a Grade 1 last time. She remains open to further improvement now and looks the one to beat. Zarina is the most prudent second choice.

#8 Path of Choice - Kenilworth R8 (15:55 BST)

Path of Choice has fallen down the weights after a winless run, but left the impression he is coming back to the boil when third at Durbanville last time, so is worth chancing. Pinkerton makes most appeal among the remainder.

