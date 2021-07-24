Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 24 July

Ten Count Out (Evangeline R3, 00:44 BST) has a decent chance on these terms and looks worth supporting in what is a low-level claimer. Money Inthe Starrs has a rider in the plate who excels round here and is also likely to be on the premises., while Shacklelackalacka can't be ruled out of it either.

Social Misfit (Evangeline R4, 01:11 BST) is in decent nick at present having brought up the hat-trick last time and looks sure to go well again. Cool Individual is likely also to go close, Binding is another that comes into the reckoning.

Hooray Austin (Evangeline R6, 02:05 BST) ran well to be second in a better race than this last time and should take all the beating. Buckets also has a good chance at the weights and ought to go close too, while Lion Heart Legend is also entitled to consideration.

