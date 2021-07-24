To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 24 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Evangeline Downs on Saturday...

"...ran well to be second in a better race than this last time..."

Timeform on Hooray Austin

Ten Count Out (Evangeline R3, 00:44 BST) has a decent chance on these terms and looks worth supporting in what is a low-level claimer. Money Inthe Starrs has a rider in the plate who excels round here and is also likely to be on the premises., while Shacklelackalacka can't be ruled out of it either.

Social Misfit (Evangeline R4, 01:11 BST) is in decent nick at present having brought up the hat-trick last time and looks sure to go well again. Cool Individual is likely also to go close, Binding is another that comes into the reckoning.

Hooray Austin (Evangeline R6, 02:05 BST) ran well to be second in a better race than this last time and should take all the beating. Buckets also has a good chance at the weights and ought to go close too, while Lion Heart Legend is also entitled to consideration.

Evangeline Downs (US) 24th Jul (R6 5f Claim)

Sunday 25 July, 2.05am

Market rules

Lenape Drive
Reeces Priority
Adios Yankee
Sonoma Crush
Hooray Austin
Buckets
Mucho Marvin
Lion Heart Legend
