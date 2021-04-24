To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 24 April

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out the best bets on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday.

"...has an excellent chance at the weights..."

Timeform on Lord Barna

#5 Viking Queen - Tampa Bay R4 (18:47)

Viking Queen hasn't been at her best of late but is taken to bounce back to form on her first start for a new stable. Donya's Magic also ticks plenty of boxes and can emerge second best, while Charlita is another that commands a second look.

#8 R Boy Bode - Tampa Bay R5 (19:27)

R Boy Bode was fourth in a better race than this over C&D last time and is fancied to make the most of today's drop in grade. Striking Heir is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the remainder, while Betweenhereandcool shouldn't be ruled out either.

#2 Lord Barna - Tampa Bay R6 (19:57)

The versatile Lord Barna posted a creditable effort on turf last time and has an excellent chance at the weights as he switches back to dirt. Pudding arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while the likes of Divine Ambition and Elgar can fight it out for third.

Bet slip

Close

