Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 October

#10 Tamahere - Belmont R8 (21:21)

This doesn't look the deepest Grade 3 contest and it presents an ideal opportunity for Tamahere

to follow up her recent wide-margin Monmouth win. High Opinion won't want for assistance in the saddle and is likely to go close too, while Truth Hurts merits a closer look as well.

#3 Make No Mistake - Woodbine R8 (21:30)

Make No Mistake is a highly consistent sort and looks the clear pick at the weights in this $20k claimer. A Broken Breeze was a winner on dirt last time and will be a big threat if translating that back to the turf, while Grateful Praise has a decent course record and is also likely to be in the mix.

#11 Soldier Rising - Belmont R9 (21:52)

Soldier Rising posted a career best when second to Breeders' Cup-bound Yibir last time and is taken to go one better in what is a decent Grade 2 affair. Public Sector is on a two-race winning streak and is the next pick, while Slicked Back shouldn't be far away either.

