To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Saturday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Belmont and Woodbine on Saturday.

"...posted a career best when second to Breeders’ Cup-bound Yibir last time and is taken to go one better in what is a decent Grade 2 affair..."

Timeform on Soldier Rising

#10 Tamahere - Belmont R8 (21:21)

This doesn't look the deepest Grade 3 contest and it presents an ideal opportunity for Tamahere
to follow up her recent wide-margin Monmouth win. High Opinion won't want for assistance in the saddle and is likely to go close too, while Truth Hurts merits a closer look as well.

#3 Make No Mistake - Woodbine R8 (21:30)

Make No Mistake is a highly consistent sort and looks the clear pick at the weights in this $20k claimer. A Broken Breeze was a winner on dirt last time and will be a big threat if translating that back to the turf, while Grateful Praise has a decent course record and is also likely to be in the mix.

#11 Soldier Rising - Belmont R9 (21:52)

Soldier Rising posted a career best when second to Breeders' Cup-bound Yibir last time and is taken to go one better in what is a decent Grade 2 affair. Public Sector is on a two-race winning streak and is the next pick, while Slicked Back shouldn't be far away either.

Belmont Park (US) 23rd Oct (R9 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 23 October, 9.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hilliard
Slicked Back
It Can Be Done
Founder
War Bomber
Original
Hespuregold
Sifting Sands
Public Sector
Never Surprised
Soldier Rising
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips