Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 January

#1 Advanced Strategy - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)

Advanced Strategy has run well to be placed on his last two starts and should give it another good go in this allowance contest. Notorious Flirt has posted some fair efforts of late and is likely to go close too, while Farragut is another that is likely to be on the premises.

#4 Cohiba Ghost - Aqueduct R7 (20:20)

Cohiba Ghost ran well to finish runner-up on dirt debut last time (all previous outings on all-weather or turf) and has strong claims of going one better today. Wayne Potts' charge clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago, suggesting he remains in form. Quintarelli is facing an easier assignment than last time and appeals as best of the remainder.

#8 Chestertown - Aqueduct R8 (20:50)

A convincing winner at this track on his latest outing, Chestertown has an excellent chance at the weights and will take some stopping once more. Lost in Rome is unbeaten in his last two races and should give a good account too, while Malibu Star merits a second look as well.