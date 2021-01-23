Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 23 January

#8 Nartjie - Turffontein R7 (13:45)

A winner at this venue on his second outing, Nartjie has found just once two good on both his subsequent outings, well supported on both occasions, and he looks worth another chance to regain the winning thread. Last-time-out winner Dr Doolittle looks the pick for second, while Al Muthana also demands respect.

#14 Mazari - Turffontein R8 (14:20)

Mazari has slipped in the weights of late, but her runs have had plenty to like about them. She can race from 8 lb lower than her last winning mark here and looks the one to side with at the prices. Twice The Act also looks favourably weighted and should make her presence felt, while Ideal Angel makes up the shortlist.

#5 The Contractor - Turffontein R9 (14:55)

The Contractor has been running well of late, including when a good third to Fitzwilliam at this venue last time. He meets that rival on better terms this time around and gets the vote to reverse the form. Written in Stone and Louis The Seventh appeal most of the remainder.