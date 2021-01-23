Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 23 January
Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Saturday...
"...looks worth another chance to regain the winning thread."
Timeform on Nartjie
#8 Nartjie - Turffontein R7 (13:45)
A winner at this venue on his second outing, Nartjie has found just once two good on both his subsequent outings, well supported on both occasions, and he looks worth another chance to regain the winning thread. Last-time-out winner Dr Doolittle looks the pick for second, while Al Muthana also demands respect.
#14 Mazari - Turffontein R8 (14:20)
Mazari has slipped in the weights of late, but her runs have had plenty to like about them. She can race from 8 lb lower than her last winning mark here and looks the one to side with at the prices. Twice The Act also looks favourably weighted and should make her presence felt, while Ideal Angel makes up the shortlist.
#5 The Contractor - Turffontein R9 (14:55)
The Contractor has been running well of late, including when a good third to Fitzwilliam at this venue last time. He meets that rival on better terms this time around and gets the vote to reverse the form. Written in Stone and Louis The Seventh appeal most of the remainder.
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
#8 Nartjie - Turffontein R7 (13:45)
#14 Mazari - Turffontein R8 (14:20)
#5 The Contractor - Turffontein R9 (14:55)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.