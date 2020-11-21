To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 21 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Hawthorne on Saturday...

"...has now joined a barn renowned for improving their intakes..."

Timeform on Spinster Road

#9 Victim - Hawthorne R5 (23:02 GMT)

Victim was a good second over C&D last time and a reproduction of that effort will see her go close in this similar contest. Paulette is less up against it than on her most recent start and is likely to be a threat, while Kuringai is another who demands a second look.

#2 Oil Money - Hawthorne R8 (00:26 GMT)

Oil Money hasn't been with his current barn very long and is best forgiven a poor recent effort. Lykan represents a stable with a decent strike rate here and should give a good account too. Ghaaleb the Great can follow the first two home.

#6 Spinster Road - Hawthorne R9 (00:54 GMT)

Spinster Road was runner-up last time out at Delaware five weeks ago and has now joined a barn renowned for improving their intakes. Tap's Big Shot has been thereabouts in recent starts and is taken for the forecast, while Sacra Hoxen completes the three.

Recommended bets

#9 Victim – Hawthorne R5 (23:02 GMT)
#2 Oil Money – Hawthorne R8 (00:26 GMT)
#6 Spinster Road – Hawthorne R9 (00:54 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Hawth (US) 21st Nov (R5 1m Claim)

Saturday 21 November, 11.02pm

Little Chick
Trophy Bridle
Paulette
I Dont Want To Go
Aubrey
Annie Time Girl
Hero Alexandra
Kuringai
Victim
Be Authentic
Maria Rose
Hawth (US) 21st Nov (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Sunday 22 November, 12.26am

Tough Stuff
Oil Money
Firery Tale
Omar Attack
Archiemyboy
Impressed
Lykan
Red Hot Devil
Ghaaleb The Great
Hawth (US) 21st Nov (R9 6f Claim)

Sunday 22 November, 12.54am

Prudent Hero
Crankshaft
Aleutian Harbour
Recklessness
Youre In Corey
Spinster Road
Wellfield
Sacra Hoxen
Memories Of Artie
Taps Big Shot
