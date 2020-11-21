Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 21 November

#9 Victim - Hawthorne R5 (23:02 GMT)

Victim was a good second over C&D last time and a reproduction of that effort will see her go close in this similar contest. Paulette is less up against it than on her most recent start and is likely to be a threat, while Kuringai is another who demands a second look.

#2 Oil Money - Hawthorne R8 (00:26 GMT)

Oil Money hasn't been with his current barn very long and is best forgiven a poor recent effort. Lykan represents a stable with a decent strike rate here and should give a good account too. Ghaaleb the Great can follow the first two home.

#6 Spinster Road - Hawthorne R9 (00:54 GMT)

Spinster Road was runner-up last time out at Delaware five weeks ago and has now joined a barn renowned for improving their intakes. Tap's Big Shot has been thereabouts in recent starts and is taken for the forecast, while Sacra Hoxen completes the three.

