Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 21 November

#7 Opera Swing - Kenilworth R4 (12:25 GMT)

Opera Swing has continued in good heart since shedding her maiden tag at Durbanville in September, showing even better form in defeat when hitting the frame on her two subsequent starts. That level sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further progress not out of the question, this looks an excellent opportunity for her to double her career tally. Sovereign Rose and Times New Roman head the list of dangers.

#1 Malmoos - Kenilworth R6 (13:40 GMT)

Malmoos is unbeaten in three starts to date, including a Grade 3 on his most recent outing at Turffontein. He is unlikely to have finished improving yet and is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to extend his winning sequence to four. Crimson King is likely to emerge as the chief threat if reproducing the form of his latest third in Grade 1 company at Greyville, leaving Linebacker to complete the shortlist.

#5 Rio Querari - Kenilworth R7 (14:15 GMT)

Rio Querari and Elusive Trader could be the pair to fight it out on these terms. The latter showed up well in a strong race at this track last time, but preference is for Rio Querari, who has taken his form to another level on his last couple of starts, producing a borderline smart effort when resuming winning ways at Durbanville seven weeks ago. Captain Tatters is another with claims.

