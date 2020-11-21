To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 21 November

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kenilworth on Saturday...

"...taken his form to another level on his last couple of starts..."

Timeform on Rio Querari

#7 Opera Swing - Kenilworth R4 (12:25 GMT)

Opera Swing has continued in good heart since shedding her maiden tag at Durbanville in September, showing even better form in defeat when hitting the frame on her two subsequent starts. That level sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further progress not out of the question, this looks an excellent opportunity for her to double her career tally. Sovereign Rose and Times New Roman head the list of dangers.

#1 Malmoos - Kenilworth R6 (13:40 GMT)

Malmoos is unbeaten in three starts to date, including a Grade 3 on his most recent outing at Turffontein. He is unlikely to have finished improving yet and is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to extend his winning sequence to four. Crimson King is likely to emerge as the chief threat if reproducing the form of his latest third in Grade 1 company at Greyville, leaving Linebacker to complete the shortlist.

#5 Rio Querari - Kenilworth R7 (14:15 GMT)

Rio Querari and Elusive Trader could be the pair to fight it out on these terms. The latter showed up well in a strong race at this track last time, but preference is for Rio Querari, who has taken his form to another level on his last couple of starts, producing a borderline smart effort when resuming winning ways at Durbanville seven weeks ago. Captain Tatters is another with claims.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Recommended bets

#7 Opera Swing - Kenilworth R4 (12:25 GMT)
#1 Malmoos - Kenilworth R6 (13:40 GMT)
#5 Rio Querari - Kenilworth R7 (14:15 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kenil (RSA) 21st Nov (R4 1400m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 12.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Times New Roman
Gimme Aces
Carlo Collodi
Fort Red
Magnum Fire
Sovereign Rose
Opera Swing
Gallic Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 21st Nov (R6 1600m Grd 2)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Malmoos
Linebacker
Rascallion
Crimson King
Hoedspruit
Ashford Castle
Red Lark
My Bestie
Noirs Boy
Silvanos Timer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 21st Nov (R7 1200m Grd 2 Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fabian
Cartel Captain
Third Runway
Captain Tatters
Rio Querari
Ready Steady Go
Cabo Da Cruz
Elusive Trader
Point Of Sale
Erik The Red
Constable
Worlds Your Oyster
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles