Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 21 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Gulfstream Park on Saturday...

"...weighted to go well again and looks worth backing..."

Timeform on Awesome View

Pretty Rachel (Gulfstream R2, 17:50 BST) arrives here in a very good vein of form and holds better claims than most in this useful claimer. Pin Ally has a decent chance on these terms and should go close too, while I'm A Coco Pebbles is another worth looking at.

Til The End (Gulfstream R5, 19:32 BST) posted a respectable effort at this track last time and has a good chance on today's terms. Gran Malbec is always one to be taken seriously and appeals as best of the rest, while Zero Gravity also demands consideration.

A winner here just over three weeks ago, Awesome View (Gulfstream R11, 22:56 BST) is weighted to go well again and looks worth backing to follow up. Gaga Oh La La reappears quickly after running a career best and can come out best of the remainder, while Dem A Wonder is another who demands a closer look.

Gulfstream Park (US) 21st Aug (R11 6f Claim)

Saturday 21 August, 10.56pm

