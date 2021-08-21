Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 21 August

Pretty Rachel (Gulfstream R2, 17:50 BST) arrives here in a very good vein of form and holds better claims than most in this useful claimer. Pin Ally has a decent chance on these terms and should go close too, while I'm A Coco Pebbles is another worth looking at.

Til The End (Gulfstream R5, 19:32 BST) posted a respectable effort at this track last time and has a good chance on today's terms. Gran Malbec is always one to be taken seriously and appeals as best of the rest, while Zero Gravity also demands consideration.

A winner here just over three weeks ago, Awesome View (Gulfstream R11, 22:56 BST) is weighted to go well again and looks worth backing to follow up. Gaga Oh La La reappears quickly after running a career best and can come out best of the remainder, while Dem A Wonder is another who demands a closer look.

