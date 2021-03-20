Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 March

#5 Delaware Destroyer - Tampa Bay R3 (16:58 GMT)

The hat-trick seeking Delaware Destroyer arrives here in a very good vein of form and should make a bold show. Indy Lyon is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and is likely to be on the premises too, while Westward Look also comes into the reckoning.

#5 Saint Benevolence - Tampa Bay R5 (17:56 GMT)

Saint Benevolence hasn't been in great form of late but has been running against better opposition at Gulfstream and should appreciate the less-stiff Tampa competition. Silver Edge is from a barn that does well with its runners and is also likely to be in the mix. Silent Mischief also demands scrutiny.

#7 Atlantic Princess - Tampa Bay R7 (18:56 GMT)

A winner here on dirt on her penultimate start, Atlantic Princess is best forgiven a recent run on turf and is taken to get back on course returned to the outer track. Flash Town makes appeal on stable debut and appeals most of the rest. R Averie Lynn commands a second look as well.

