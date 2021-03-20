To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...best forgiven a recent run on turf and is taken to get back on course..."

Timeform on Atlantic Princess

#5 Delaware Destroyer - Tampa Bay R3 (16:58 GMT)

The hat-trick seeking Delaware Destroyer arrives here in a very good vein of form and should make a bold show. Indy Lyon is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and is likely to be on the premises too, while Westward Look also comes into the reckoning.

#5 Saint Benevolence - Tampa Bay R5 (17:56 GMT)

Saint Benevolence hasn't been in great form of late but has been running against better opposition at Gulfstream and should appreciate the less-stiff Tampa competition. Silver Edge is from a barn that does well with its runners and is also likely to be in the mix. Silent Mischief also demands scrutiny.

#7 Atlantic Princess - Tampa Bay R7 (18:56 GMT)

A winner here on dirt on her penultimate start, Atlantic Princess is best forgiven a recent run on turf and is taken to get back on course returned to the outer track. Flash Town makes appeal on stable debut and appeals most of the rest. R Averie Lynn commands a second look as well.

Recommended bets

#5 Delaware Destroyer – Tampa Bay R3 (16:58 GMT)
#5 Saint Benevolence – Tampa Bay R5 (17:56 GMT)
#7 Atlantic Princess – Tampa Bay R7 (18:56 GMT)

Tampa (US) 20th Mar (R3 1m Claim)

Saturday 20 March, 4.58pm

Market rules

Kartano
Indy Lyon
Tapsasional
Night Things
Delaware Destroyer
Formal Treasure
Westward Look
Tampa (US) 20th Mar (R5 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 20 March, 5.56pm

Market rules

St Joe Viper
Money House
Silent Mischief
Debdurite
Saint Benevolence
Prequalified
Silver Edge
Shakem N Breakem
Tampa (US) 20th Mar (R7 7f Claim)

Saturday 20 March, 6.56pm

Market rules

R Averie Lynn
Roses Cause
Flash Town
Ruby Lee
Grimhilde
Melancholy Blues
Atlantic Princess
Jadas Kingdom
