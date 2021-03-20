To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 20 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform provide three selections at Turffontein on Saturday.

"...remains potentially well treated and is well worth another chance..."

Timeform on Global Ash

#9 Spring Break - Turffontein R7 (13:58 GMT)

Spring Break proved at least as good as ever when third under a big weight in a handicap at Greyville last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length. That form reads well in the context of this Grade 3, so she looks to hold sound claims of bringing up the fourth victory of her career. Tropic Sun and Risk Taker are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#8 Nordic Rebel - Turffontein R8 (14:33 GMT)

Nordic Rebel and Putontheredlight bring the strongest form credentials into this handicap. Putontheredlight was a decisive winner at the Vaal last time, but preference is for Nordic Rebel, who was just a length and a half back in third on that occasion. He is much better off at the weights this time and should mount a bold bid to reverse the placings, leaving the thriving Category Four to complete the shortlist.

#3 Global Ash - Turffontein R9 (15:08 GMT)

Global Ash was well held at Scottsville last time, but he is better judged on the form of his previous effort at Greyville, when forging clear to land the spoils by five and a quarter lengths. Still relatively unexposed after only five starts, he remains potentially well treated and is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of that success. Sun Giant is feared most ahead of Mohican.

Turf (RSA) 20th Mar (R7 1200m Grd 3)

Saturday 20 March, 1.58pm

Market rules

Mill Queen
Winter Smoke
Rios Winter
Double O Eight
Che Bella
Risk Taker
Spiritofthegroove
Tropic Sun
Spring Break
Kaylas Champ
Sheer Talent
All Of Me
Princess Nicole
Stellar Motion
Turf (RSA) 20th Mar (R8 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 20 March, 2.33pm

Market rules

Zouaves
Wonderwall
Approach Control
Putontheredlight
Category Four
Portico
Willow Express
Nordic Rebel
Turf (RSA) 20th Mar (R9 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 20 March, 3.08pm

Market rules

Last Of The Legend
Master Supreme
Global Ash
Silver Master
Cleveland
August Rain
Mohican
Talktothestars
Dawn of A New Era
Putins Promise
Sun Giant
Eskimo Pie
Midnight Badger
The Lawyer
Master Boulder
