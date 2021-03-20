Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 20 March

#9 Spring Break - Turffontein R7 (13:58 GMT)

Spring Break proved at least as good as ever when third under a big weight in a handicap at Greyville last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length. That form reads well in the context of this Grade 3, so she looks to hold sound claims of bringing up the fourth victory of her career. Tropic Sun and Risk Taker are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#8 Nordic Rebel - Turffontein R8 (14:33 GMT)

Nordic Rebel and Putontheredlight bring the strongest form credentials into this handicap. Putontheredlight was a decisive winner at the Vaal last time, but preference is for Nordic Rebel, who was just a length and a half back in third on that occasion. He is much better off at the weights this time and should mount a bold bid to reverse the placings, leaving the thriving Category Four to complete the shortlist.

#3 Global Ash - Turffontein R9 (15:08 GMT)

Global Ash was well held at Scottsville last time, but he is better judged on the form of his previous effort at Greyville, when forging clear to land the spoils by five and a quarter lengths. Still relatively unexposed after only five starts, he remains potentially well treated and is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of that success. Sun Giant is feared most ahead of Mohican.

