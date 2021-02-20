Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 February

Aque (US) 20th Feb (R6 1m Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 20 February, 8.50pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday...
"...should put up another good showing with that under his belt."
Timeform on Its All Relevant
#2B Cobble Hill - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)
Cobble Hill posted some solid efforts in the summer and autumn of last year and will take plenty of stopping if ready to go following a 132-day layoff. Tapizearance was a good runner-up over C&D last time and could well emerge as best of the rest. Macho Jack also demands scrutiny.
#4 Releasethethunder - Aqueduct R3 (19:20)
Releasethetunder has been popular with claiming trainers of late and looks a big player on his latest stable debut. He is taken to improve on a recent below-par effort over today's C&D. Skyler's Scramjet clocked the fastest workout of the day within the last week and can come out best of the rest. Earned Success isn't out of it either.
#1A Its All Relevant - Aqueduct R6 (20:50)
Its All Relevant returned from a four-month break to finish third over this C&D last time and should put up another good showing with that under his belt. Super Dude is an interesting runner following a switch of stables and appeals most of the opposition, while Heirloom Kitten is another who requires a closer look.
