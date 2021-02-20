Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 February

#2B Cobble Hill - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)

Cobble Hill posted some solid efforts in the summer and autumn of last year and will take plenty of stopping if ready to go following a 132-day layoff. Tapizearance was a good runner-up over C&D last time and could well emerge as best of the rest. Macho Jack also demands scrutiny.

#4 Releasethethunder - Aqueduct R3 (19:20)

Releasethetunder has been popular with claiming trainers of late and looks a big player on his latest stable debut. He is taken to improve on a recent below-par effort over today's C&D. Skyler's Scramjet clocked the fastest workout of the day within the last week and can come out best of the rest. Earned Success isn't out of it either.

#1A Its All Relevant - Aqueduct R6 (20:50)

Its All Relevant returned from a four-month break to finish third over this C&D last time and should put up another good showing with that under his belt. Super Dude is an interesting runner following a switch of stables and appeals most of the opposition, while Heirloom Kitten is another who requires a closer look.