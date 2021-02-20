Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 20 February

#5 Wolffs World - Turffontein R7 (14:20)

A winner over this course and distance in December, Wolffs World didn't need to improve on the pick of his form to regain the winning thread at the Vaal earlier this month, and he appeals as the one to beat. Stone Cold has been knocking on the door of late and is the most obvious opposition, while Queen Bomi gets the vote for third.

#8 Kay Tee Perry - Turffontein R8 (14:55)

Kay Tee Perry bounce back to winning ways with victory at the Vaal last month, and she backed that up with a good third at this course last time. She looks competitive on form and gets the vote ahead of Rock You, who produced a career best to land a Vaal handicap last time. Seehaam makes up the shortlist.

#14 Senescence - Turffontein R9 (15:25)

Senescence returned to something close to her best when runner-up at the Vaal last month, and she built on that effort to go one better at the same venue last time, running out a five-and-a-half-length winner. She makes her handicap debut here and there could be better still to come from Sean Tarry's charge, so she gets the nod ahead of Birdwatcher and Legal Star.