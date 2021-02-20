To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 20 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Saturday...

"She makes her handicap debut here and there could be better still to come from Sean Tarry’s charge..."

Timeform on Senescence

#5 Wolffs World - Turffontein R7 (14:20)

A winner over this course and distance in December, Wolffs World didn't need to improve on the pick of his form to regain the winning thread at the Vaal earlier this month, and he appeals as the one to beat. Stone Cold has been knocking on the door of late and is the most obvious opposition, while Queen Bomi gets the vote for third.

#8 Kay Tee Perry - Turffontein R8 (14:55)

Kay Tee Perry bounce back to winning ways with victory at the Vaal last month, and she backed that up with a good third at this course last time. She looks competitive on form and gets the vote ahead of Rock You, who produced a career best to land a Vaal handicap last time. Seehaam makes up the shortlist.

#14 Senescence - Turffontein R9 (15:25)

Senescence returned to something close to her best when runner-up at the Vaal last month, and she built on that effort to go one better at the same venue last time, running out a five-and-a-half-length winner. She makes her handicap debut here and there could be better still to come from Sean Tarry's charge, so she gets the nod ahead of Birdwatcher and Legal Star.

Recommended bets

#5 Wolffs World – Turffontein R7 (14:20)
#8 Kay Tee Perry – Turffontein R8 (14:55)
#14 Senescence – Turffontein R9 (15:25)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 20th Feb (R8 1600m Hcap)

Saturday 20 February, 2.55pm

Kaylas Champ
Tahitian Orana
Just Kidding
Sweet And Spicy
Diorama
Flaming Duchess
Spice Market
Kay Tee Perry
Seehaam
Rock You
Turf (RSA) 20th Feb (R9 1600m Hcap)

Saturday 20 February, 3.25pm

Bold Fortune
Integrity
Phoenix
Encore
Miracle And Wonder
Flying First Class
Crime Scene
Birdwatcher
Ideal Angel
Virocana
Anatura
Big City Girl
Senescence
Tequila
