Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 19 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Monmouth on Saturday.

"...returns to her favoured turf surface and looks sure to be thereabouts..."

Timeform on Princess Nina

#5 Junkanoo - Monmouth R5 (19:11 BST)

Chad Brown's Junkanoo returns from an absence with blinkers on and holds strong claims in an allowance contest that's weaker than the ones he normally contests. Fame To Famous will put up a bold show on these terms and appeals most of the rest, while Assiduously also needs a closer look.

#6 Charge Account - Monmouth R8 (20:33 BST)

Charge Account was an impressive winner in the slop here last time and looks sure to take plenty of beating once again. Adhwaa is on the way back to form judged on latest effort and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Sosua is another to consider.

#11 Princess Nina - Monmouth R11 (22:02 BST)

Below form on dirt last time, Princess Nina returns to her favoured turf surface and looks sure to be thereabouts. Ball Lightning is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Shang's Sister is another who is entitled to consideration.

Recommended bets

#5 Junkanoo – Monmouth R5 (19:11 BST)
#6 Charge Account – Monmouth R8 (20:33 BST)
#11 Princess Nina – Monmouth R11 (22:02 BST)

