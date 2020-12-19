Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 19 December

#3 J S Bach - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)

A winner over 1m at Gulfstream in August, J S Bach has been a bit below form on his last two starts over shorter but can bounce back to form now he's back up in trip. Grimgrinnin' Ghost is likely to be on the premises as well, while Out of Patience is another to consider.

#8 Postino's Champion - Tampa Bay R4 (18:41)

A winner at Monmouth in the summer, Postino's Champion is of major interest on stable debut and is difficult to look beyond in this low-level claimer. Babie Monster was triumphant last time and can fill the runner-up slot, while April Fog can also make the places.

#6 Thinkin Cowtown - Tampa Bay R8 (20:50)

Thinkin Cowtown returned from a three-month layoff to finish a good third against stronger opposition at Gulfstream last time. She must have a good chance on these terms and seems likely to take the all beating. Bonita Annie is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet and can emerge second best.

