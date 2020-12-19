To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 19 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...can bounce back to form now he’s back up in trip..."

Timeform on J S Bach

#3 J S Bach - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)

A winner over 1m at Gulfstream in August, J S Bach has been a bit below form on his last two starts over shorter but can bounce back to form now he's back up in trip. Grimgrinnin' Ghost is likely to be on the premises as well, while Out of Patience is another to consider.

#8 Postino's Champion - Tampa Bay R4 (18:41)

A winner at Monmouth in the summer, Postino's Champion is of major interest on stable debut and is difficult to look beyond in this low-level claimer. Babie Monster was triumphant last time and can fill the runner-up slot, while April Fog can also make the places.

#6 Thinkin Cowtown - Tampa Bay R8 (20:50)

Thinkin Cowtown returned from a three-month layoff to finish a good third against stronger opposition at Gulfstream last time. She must have a good chance on these terms and seems likely to take the all beating. Bonita Annie is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet and can emerge second best.

Recommended bets

#3 J S Bach – Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)
#8 Postino’s Champion – Tampa Bay R4 (18:41)
#6 Thinkin Cowtown – Tampa Bay R8 (20:50)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 19th Dec (R2 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 December, 5.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sacramento Q
Out Of Patience
J S Bach
Painters Pride
Wild About You
Campaign Spy
Grimgrinnin Ghost
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 19th Dec (R4 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 December, 6.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Turing Machine
April Fog
Extra Gorgeous
Holy Diver
Js Twostep Beauty
Animauxselle
Babie Monster
Postinos Champion
Quiet No More
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 19th Dec (R8 5f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 December, 8.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Some Say So
Alexandra Kay
Sethamee Street
Buckys Drama
Lady Noy
Thinkin Cowtown
Bonita Annie
Band Sweetheart
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles