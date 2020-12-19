To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 19 December

South Africa
Timeform pick out the best bets in South Africa

Timeform identify three bets at Kenilworth on Saturday...

"That form sets the standard..."

Timeform on Eva Eileen

#6 Eva Eileen - Kenilworth R5 (13:35 GMT)

Eva Eileen arrives in cracking form having won four of her six starts, producing a big career best when successful over slightly shorter at this course last time. That form sets the standard and this past course and distance winner is a big player. Rattle Mouse seems the principal challenger.

#1 Seeking The Stars - Kenilworth R7 (14:45 GMT)

Seeking The Stars has really found the progressive thread recently, proving better than ever when winning a minor event at this course last time. The manner of that success suggests he can rate higher still, and is a confident selection in this Grade 1. Invincabelle is preferred for the forecast, while Malmoos will be on the premises again.

#6 Fynbos - Kenilworth R9 (15:55 GMT)

Fynbos remains with just a maiden win to her name, but the balance of her form gives her an outside chance in this, and her price suggests she is worth chancing. Double Reward is another who could play a big role in proceedings.

Recommended bets

#6 Eva Eileen - Kenilworth R5 (13:35 GMT)
#1 Seeking The Stars - Kenilworth R7 (14:45 GMT)
#6 Fynbos - Kenilworth R9 (15:55 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kenil (RSA) 19th Dec (R5 1800m Grd 3)

Saturday 19 December, 1.35pm

Market rules

Missisippi Burning
Silvanos Pride
Moon In June
Sleeping Single
Eva Eileen
Rattle Mouse
Heart Stwings
Kenil (RSA) 19th Dec (R7 1600m Grd 1)

Saturday 19 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Seeking The Stars
Malmoos
Tempting Fate
Linebacker
Rascallion
Silvanos Timer
Hoedspruit
The Gatekeeper
Willow Express
Jet Dark
Invincabelle
Look For Hounds
Contact Zone
Russian Rock
Kenil (RSA) 19th Dec (R9 1800m Hcap)

Saturday 19 December, 3.55pm

Market rules

Double Reward
Marina
Divas Express
Twicethequality
REEF KNOT
Fynbos
Grey Princess
Winters Awakening
Two Pennies
Attagirl
Ruby And Roses
Earth Star
Nikhils World
