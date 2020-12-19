Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 19 December

#6 Eva Eileen - Kenilworth R5 (13:35 GMT)

Eva Eileen arrives in cracking form having won four of her six starts, producing a big career best when successful over slightly shorter at this course last time. That form sets the standard and this past course and distance winner is a big player. Rattle Mouse seems the principal challenger.

#1 Seeking The Stars - Kenilworth R7 (14:45 GMT)

Seeking The Stars has really found the progressive thread recently, proving better than ever when winning a minor event at this course last time. The manner of that success suggests he can rate higher still, and is a confident selection in this Grade 1. Invincabelle is preferred for the forecast, while Malmoos will be on the premises again.

#6 Fynbos - Kenilworth R9 (15:55 GMT)

Fynbos remains with just a maiden win to her name, but the balance of her form gives her an outside chance in this, and her price suggests she is worth chancing. Double Reward is another who could play a big role in proceedings.

