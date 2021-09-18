Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 September

#2 Walton Street - Woodbine R9 (22:35)

This doesn't look the deepest Group 1 and it appears to present an ideal opportunity for Godolphin's Walton Street to get his head back in front once more. Fellow UK raider Desert Encounter can chase the selection home, while Corelli makes up the shortlist.

#7 Raging Bull - Woodbine R10 (23:12)

Raging Bull wasn't seen to best effect last time but has some of the best form on offer in the Grade 1 and Frankie Dettori is a positive jockey booking. March To The Arch can go well at a bigger price, while Set Piece is also likely to be on the premises.

#10 Reconfigure - Woodbine R11 (23:47)

Reconfigure was clear of the rest last time and comes into this claimer in decent heart. Solidify is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and appeals most of the remainder, while Western Trouble also comes into the reckoning.

