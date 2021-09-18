To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out three best bets from Woodbine on Saturday...

"Frankie Dettori is a positive jockey booking..."

Timeform on Raging Bull

#2 Walton Street - Woodbine R9 (22:35)

This doesn't look the deepest Group 1 and it appears to present an ideal opportunity for Godolphin's Walton Street to get his head back in front once more. Fellow UK raider Desert Encounter can chase the selection home, while Corelli makes up the shortlist.

#7 Raging Bull - Woodbine R10 (23:12)

Raging Bull wasn't seen to best effect last time but has some of the best form on offer in the Grade 1 and Frankie Dettori is a positive jockey booking. March To The Arch can go well at a bigger price, while Set Piece is also likely to be on the premises.

#10 Reconfigure - Woodbine R11 (23:47)

Reconfigure was clear of the rest last time and comes into this claimer in decent heart. Solidify is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and appeals most of the remainder, while Western Trouble also comes into the reckoning.

