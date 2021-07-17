To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 July

Horse racing at Woodbine
Timeform focus on the action at Woodbine

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Woodbine on Saturday.

"...will be tough to beat if in the same sort of form..."

Timeform on All Canadian

#7 Pop A Choc - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Pop A Choc has run well to be placed on her last couple of starts and should make a bold show. Beyond Mybudget clocked the fastest workout of the day within the last week and is a contender as well, while Pilot Episode also deserves respect.

#3 Artie's Princess - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

Artie's Princess shaped as if better for the run when third here last month and will take plenty of stopping with that run under her belt. Summer Sunday has to be of serious interest given her strike rate at this venue and looks the most likely runner-up.

#10 All Canadian - Woodbine R6 (20:44)

All Canadian returned with a win over today's C&D last time and will be tough to beat if in the same sort of form this time around. Souper Hot may well emerge as the main threat to the selection, while Red Fiction can't be entirely counted out.

Woodbine (US) 17th Jul (R6 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 17 July, 8.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Speedy Bolt
Rockcrest
Souper Hot
Dragons Brew
Sunspear
Yzerman
Four Aces High
Red Fiction
Red Frog
All Canadian
Last American Exit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips