Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 July

#7 Pop A Choc - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Pop A Choc has run well to be placed on her last couple of starts and should make a bold show. Beyond Mybudget clocked the fastest workout of the day within the last week and is a contender as well, while Pilot Episode also deserves respect.

#3 Artie's Princess - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

Artie's Princess shaped as if better for the run when third here last month and will take plenty of stopping with that run under her belt. Summer Sunday has to be of serious interest given her strike rate at this venue and looks the most likely runner-up.

#10 All Canadian - Woodbine R6 (20:44)

All Canadian returned with a win over today's C&D last time and will be tough to beat if in the same sort of form this time around. Souper Hot may well emerge as the main threat to the selection, while Red Fiction can't be entirely counted out.