Saratoga 19:12: Repealing 1pt win at 9/4 or better

Based purely on form/speed figures, Breakfastatbonnies is the one to beat under Irad Ortiz in this intriguing fillies' allowance event, but it's worth noting that all her best form to date has been on wet tracks.

She's also done her best work when getting an uncontested lead but that is unlikely to materialise today and I think she's worth taking on.

Godolphin's Jane Grey has only had two starts in her career so far, a debut win at this track back in 2020 and then a runner-up finish at Belmont last month.

She's clearly had her issues and should step forward from that Belmont run but she'll need to if she's to play a major hand here.

Consequently, the one to be with could be another lightly-raced type in Repealing, who was an impressive winner of a maiden at Churchill Downs last month.

Al Stall's filly stalked the pace that day and she could well fall into that perfect sort of trip again from her draw in stall 6, which ought to be an advantage with the main speed horses to her inside.

A repeat of that Churchill speed figure could well be enough to see her go close here, though it's entirely possible she may have even more in her locker, which would make her very tough to beat indeed.

The excellent Tyler Gaffalione takes the ride, and while he has had a slow start to this Saratoga meet, he's got a good chance of landing a winner on Repealing.