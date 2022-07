Saratoga 20:49: Prank 3pts win at 5/4 or better

Those who've followed my US selections over the last year or so on Twitter and other outlets will know that I rarely recommend 3-point stakes on unraced horses as there are plenty of variables that can see a newcomer get beat.

However, I'm willing to make an exception for Todd Pletcher's Prank, who looks like she could be a star in the making and is confidently expected to make a winning debut at Saratoga this evening.

She's looked stellar in the workouts that I've seen, barely breaking sweat and showing plenty of early speed in the process.

Prank is a half-sister to this year's Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal but appears to have a lot more pace than her illustrious sibling, something she clearly gets from her excellent sire Into Mischief.

Todd Pletcher also has an excellent record with his 2-y-o newcomers at Saratoga, often unveiling his best juveniles at the meet.

I'm going to keep today's column short and sweet as not much more needs to be said.

Needless to say, I'm going to have a very long face this evening if this one is beaten.