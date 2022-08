Saratoga 22:05: Napoleonic War 1pt win at 2/1 or better

Trainer Chad Brown may be somewhat embattled off the track but his runners continue to carry all before them on it and he can record another Saratoga success with Napoleonic War in the Better Talk Now Stakes at 22:05.

This son of War Front was off the mark in low-key fashion on his debut at Tampa Bay in January before being plunged into Grade 3 company on just his second start at Keeneland in April.

He wasn't quite up to that sort of test at that stage of his development but still ran well to finish fourth and then showed good battling qualities to win an optional claimer at Belmont on his next start, getting the better of a solid opponent by a nose.

It was back into stakes company for Napoleonic War's next start, where he ran another fine race to finish runner-up to one-time Kentucky Derby hope Emmanuel, who had the benefit of uncontested lead.

Brown saw enough in that effort to pitch the selection into Grade 1 company last time in the Belmont Derby, where he raced prominently before a lack of stamina seemed to find him out over the 10f trip.

Back to 1m here and taking a significant step back down in grade, it will be a disappointment if Napoleonic War can't regain the winning thread, particularly as he has the tactical speed to get a good position form the outset.

Todd Pletcher's Wit looks the main danger and he seemed to take to turf really well at the first time of asking when finishing second in a Grade 2 here last time, but he doesn't have a great deal of early pace and could be playing catch-up in the home straight.