Saratoga 20:21: Mooney Love 2pts win at 7/4 or better

I've tried to shy away from turf races at Saratoga so far as they initially generally contain horses who'll only line up if the race is transferred to dirt, and that's the case again with this contest.

That means they don't tend to get priced up early and we have to wait until the 'main track only' entrants are withdrawn.

However, patience could be a virtue here, as Bill Mott's European import Mooney Love looks sure to take all the beating on his US debut.

There aren't many US-trained horses that truly stay 1m 4f but that won't be an issue for this son of Australia, who's already proven over this sort of trip in Italy and latterly in Germany, where he was a convincing winner at Cologne on his final European outing.

Chad Brown is always to be respected in turf races at Saratoga and I'm hoping his Forwardly will make the market for our selection and at least enable us to get some sort of backable price.

This one won a maiden over a furlong shorter at Belmont last time, where he essentially beat a bunch of modest horses who didn't really get the trip.

Provided Mooney Love is ready to go on his first Stateside outing, I'm hopeful he'll have too many guns for this one, though we may have to wait until shortly before the race to get our bets on.

This is one where it will definitely be worth keeping an eye on the Exchange as well as the Sportsbook.