Saratoga 19:15: Jay'stalker 1pt win at 17/2

We get to see some of the world's best horses at Saratoga over the next couple of days, starting with the speedy Golden Pal this evening followed by Life Is Good tomorrow.

It's probably being kind to say things didn't go too well for Wesley Ward's sprinter at Royal Ascot, with Irad Ortiz caught napping at the start on his ride at the Royal meeting.

I'm not expecting anything like that to go wrong this evening and everything should be pretty much plain sailing for the best turf sprinter in the US, though he's hardly a backable price.

One that will be a backable price, albeit at a much lower level, is first-time starter Jay'stalker in the 6f dirt maiden claimer at 19:15.

The ones that already have experience in here don't exactly set the pulse racing so it looks a race worth taking a bit of a chance on.

Jay'stalker doesn't actually have a bad pedigree for one starting out at a reasonably low level and he's hinted in his workouts that he may have a bit of speed, while his trainer knows the time of day with newcomers.

He's not going to have to be any kind of star to make a winning debut in this company and I'd rather have him on side at a bit of a price than several of those that have already run.

Of those with experience, Capt' Remington probably has the best recent form, having been runner-up on his last two starts.

However, both of those outings were at Finger Lakes and I'm quite dubious about form from that venue translating to the much more competitive surroundings of Saratoga.