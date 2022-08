Saratoga 20:21: Khafre 1pt win at 3/1 or better

Jimmy Jerkens' Khafre is still relatively lightly raced for a 4-y-o and could well have a bit more improvement in him as he drops in class for this $40k claimer.

He didn't cut much ice for his current stable in a couple of runs on dirt at the start of his career, but really found his feet as switched to the care of Brendan Walsh, finishing second on the synthetic at Gulfstream in February before taking a turf maiden on his next start.

He headed back to the Jerkens barn following that success but proved a disappointment as he stayed on turf at Belmont, finishing last of eight.

However, he bounced back to form on the dirt next time, where he duelled with the winner throughout and went down fighting by only a head over a sloppy track.

The selection's most recent outing was back on turf where he again proved disappointing and I suspect he's just simply better on artificial surfaces, despite his sole win coming on the grass.

Back on the main track today, and in a race that doesn't have a great deal of early pace signed on, he should be up there throughout under Tyler Gaffalione.

I suspect the stretch out to 9f will also suit given Khafre's pedigree and he could simply be the most talented horse in a field that doesn't look the strongest for the level.

A nice draw in stall 4 should enable him to get a good sit over a track that has played kindly to speed at the meet so far.