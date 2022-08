Saratoga 22:05: Winit 1pt win at 11/4 or better

There are several runners from big stables in this allowance contest that look sure to attract plenty of attention, notably Todd Pletcher's Complete Agenda and Chad Brown's Nabokov, both of which may still have more to offer.

However, I was most taken by Winit's maiden success at Belmont last month and I think this lightly raced son of Tapit could have too many guns for that pair.

John Kimmel's scopey grey actually started his career on turf at Aqueduct last November but wanted no part of that surface as trailed in a well-beaten tenth in a maiden there.

He stepped up markedly on his next start as he was switched to the main track and finished second at Gulfstream in December, though it was back in New York this summer that he really started to flourish.

The selection followed up a good third to the well-regarded Artorius with a convincing win in that aforementioned maiden at Belmont last month, where he was soon tracking the pace before drawing off to a comfortable success.

Winit was never stronger than at the finish there and he shapes like a horse who will relish stepping up to 9f for the first time, a distance that one or two of his rivals in here may struggle with.

The speed figure he returned last time was a good one too and it's a big plus that the resurgent Javier Castellano keeps the ride. He's a jockey who's been in superb form at this Saratoga meet and appears to be right back to the peak of his powers.