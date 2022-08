Saratoga 22:39: Tide Of The Sea 1pt win at 7/4 or better

This turf stakes contest looks weak for the grade and it could be highly significant that trainer Thomas Morley took Tide Of The Sea out of an allowance event at the weekend to run here instead.

Admittedly, that allowance field was a pretty deep one for the level, though it still seems a nice sign of intent placing this horse here, particularly as he hasn't been in the barn for too long.

He looked like he'd rather lost his way for the Mike Maker stable on his last couple of starts for that trainer, though his run at Belmont in May when sixth of nine in an optional claimer is better than it looks and his final start for Maker was a complete write-off when he was marooned very wide.

His only start for Morley came on dirt last time (a race taken off the turf) and he actually ran well considering that surface is very alien to him, making the running before sticking on for third.

He'll be much better suited back on the turf today and has every chance of getting an uncontested lead in the hands of Javier Castellano, a veteran jockey who's right at the top of his game at the moment.

There are one or two dangers lurking, though Tide Of The Sea has a clear class edge on this field at his best and will be tough to run down if getting own way up front.