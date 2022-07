Saratoga 20:46: Acoustic Ave 2pts win at 9/4 or better

I wasn't particularly taken with any of those with experience in this juvenile maiden and think it will go to a first-time starter, and there are a couple in the field that catch the eye.

A good starting point in this kind of race is always with Chad Brown, who has a good record with debutants and his Bobby The Tank clearly merits plenty of respect on that basis alone.

A $65k breeze-up purchase, this son of Carpe Diem has worked in solid if not spectacular style, but working them quickly isn't Brown's modus operandi anyway, so I'm expecting this one to be well prepped.

Christophe Clement is another trainer who doesn't tend to push too many buttons in the mornings and that's why his Acoustic Ave catches the eye.

Another breeze-up purchase - this time for $200k - the son of Maclean's Music has worked quickly in the mornings and looked really sharp in a recent gate workout with a stable companion who was well fancied for a maiden earlier this week.

As mentioned, Clement doesn't tend to work his young horses fast as a rule so if they do post sharp morning times it's because they're doing it under their own steam.

If Acoustic Ave can reproduce in the afternoon what he's been showing in the mornings, it will take a really good one to stop him making a winning debut.

Of those with experience, Dee's Speedstre is probably the most interesting.

He looked green on debut while copping plenty of kickback and should improve for the experience, though if our selection is as talented as he seems, improvement will definitely be needed