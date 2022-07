Higher to show Quality in a claimer for first time

Saratoga 19:47: Higher Quality 2pts win at 11/8 or better

Chad Brown's Higher Quality debuted in a decent maiden at Gulfstream back in February, where he showed a bit of ability in finishing third.

He then missed some time before getting off the mark in convincing fashion in a similar race at Aqueduct in April, recording a solid TimeformUS speed in the process.

The logical step for a horse like this is dip his toe in the waters of allowance company following a maiden win, though he was found wanting in that sort of grade at Belmont last time, albeit with excuses (trapped very wide).

Brown now wastes no time in dropping him into claiming company for the first time, a move that makes sense for an operation like this.

It's unlikely that Higher Quality would be capable of making his mark in the Graded races that this barn specialises in, so a move to the claiming ranks makes plenty of sense.

He'll make short work of this field if back to the same sort of form he showed when breaking his maiden.

Forte to continue Pletcher stranglehold

Saratoga 23:13: Forte 1pt win at 2/1 or better

Todd Pletcher has won the Grade 3 Sanford Stakes a record eight times and he has strong claims of making it nine with the exciting juvenile Forte.

The dogs were barking for this son of Violence before his debut over 5f at Belmont in May and he made short work of a five-runner field despite looking as though the experience would bring him on a bundle.

The final winning margin of just under 8 lengths may well been doubled had Forte needed to go an extra furlong, and that's exactly the case today as he steps up to a 6f trip that should show him in an even better light.

His draw in stall 4 could prove a bit troublesome if there's some speed to his outside, though if Forte can get clear sailing I could see him being equally impressive as on debut.