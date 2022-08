Saratoga 22:05: Broome 2.5pts win at 6/4 or better

It's Travers day at Saratoga and what a belting card is on offer, with no less than five Grade 1 races on the card, highlighted by the big race itself.

There'll be Breeders' Cup clues aplenty throughout the evening and a few of the races should really cement targets for some of the best horses in America during the first week of November.

While I'll be taking a watching brief for the majority of races, I'm certainly not missing out on backing Broome in the Sword Dancer at 22:05, as he could prove a cut above this opposition.

Runner-up to Yibir in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar, Aidan O'Brien's 6-y-o has been as good as ever this season and can take advantage of what is weak crop of older middle-distance turf horses in the US.

He clearly needed his comeback run when only sixth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May but was right back to his best under a front-running ride in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot next time, convincingly taking care of Mostahdaf and the reappearing Hurricane Fly.

He wasn't really up to the task in the King George back at Ascot last time but that's not really a surprise as he's just a touch below that sort of level in Europe.

This looks a fine bit of placing by Broome's master trainer and he should get a good trip behind the speed of Channel Maker and Tribuvan before pouncing in the home straight under Ryan Moore.