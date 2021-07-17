US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher, USA
"Hopefully jockey Luis Saez can relax her on the lead, and have enough left to hold on"
Wit the clear choice
Wit should prove difficult to beat in this interesting Grade 3 on the main track.
This Practical Joke colt was most impressive on debut when beating Keepcalmcarryon at Belmont Park last month. He completely missed the break, but made smooth headway to take the lead in the straight to win with consummate ease.
This was one of the most impressive two-year-old performances of the year. He has a bright future ahead of him, and should handle the class hike. I have backed him at his current price of 3.02/1 on the exchange.
Summer Romance can make all
Race 10 23:16 Saratoga - Summer Romance
Summer Romance is my idea of the winner of this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the inner turf.
This Kingman filly finished second to stablemate Althiqa in the Grade 1 Just A Game at Belmont Park last month. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was caught near the line. The winner got a dream run on the inside, and may not be so lucky this time.
The inner turf course has been speed favouring in the first two days which is significant. Hopefully jockey Luis Saez can relax her on the lead, and have enough left to hold on. It is nice to see European based horses contesting these important turf races. The prize money is huge and well worth the trip. I have backed her at her current price of 6.05/1 on the exchange.
