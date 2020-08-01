To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Rocketry Saratoga
Today's best bet Rocketry runs at Saratoga
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros hopes to end the week on a winning note with two selections from Saratoga...

"He will get every yard of today’s trip, and finished a respectable fourth over 11 furlongs on his seasonal reappearance"

Back Rocketry Race 9 at [5.0] in the 22:46 at Sarasota

Tide of the Sea to roar home

Race 3 19:20 Saratoga - Tide of the Sea

Tide of the Sea looks like the horse to beat in this allowance race on the inner turf.

After a spell with Bill Mott, this English Channel colt made his debut for Mike Maker and was only beaten a head in a similar event at Belmont Park last month. He put up a good fight in the straight, and was only just denied close home. This was an excellent effort and clearly there is more to come. Maker has had a great start to the meeting with a 27% strike rate. The brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment and a big effort is expected. Anything around [3.0] will do.

Rocketry to outstay rivals

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Rocketry

Rocketry is my idea of the winner of this long distance race over one mile and six furlongs on the main track. The Birdstone Stakes is one of my favourite races of the meeting. There are only a handful of these races in the calendar as very few horses are bred for these extreme distances. A couple of years ago Rocketry won the Grade 2 Marathon over this distance at Churchill Downs on Breeders' Cup day. He will get every yard of today's trip, and finished a respectable fourth over 11 furlongs on his seasonal reappearance. He has been working well ahead of this race, and it is nice to see Jose Ortiz ride back for connections. He should be backed at around [5.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +70.54

This week so far....

Staked: 12
Returned: 10.95


Recommended bets

Back Tide of the sea Race 3 at [3.0] in the 19:20 at Saratoga
Back Rocketry Race 9 at [5.0] in the 22:46 at Sarasota

Sara (US) 2nd Aug (R3 1m3f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 August, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Channel Island
Tide Of The Sea
Shore Magic
African Heritage
Bluegrass Parkway
Mr. Alec
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sara (US) 2nd Aug (R9 1m6f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 August, 10.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Standard Deviation
Youre To Blame
Expert
Rocketry
American Tattoo
Moretti
Highland Sky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles