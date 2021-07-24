To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Rastafara Saratoga
Today's best bet Rastafara runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros fired in another winner when his only selection Big Everest won easily. Nick returns to the Spa with two more selections from the Saturday card featuring the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks...

"I think she is well worth another chance, and is my best bet of the day"

Back Rastafara Race 8 in the 22:03 at Saratoga @ 3.55/2

Space Launch to blast home

Race 7 21:29 Saratoga - Space Launch

Space Launch is taken to win this $80k optional claimer on the turf.

This Bernadini colt finished third to Safe Conduct in a similar event at Belmont in May. He made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight, and finished strongly without troubling the easy winner. This was his first start in seven months and ran as if he needed it. Trainer Christophe Clement did this column a big favour yesterday when Big Everest hacked up, and hopefully can get the job done again. BSP is recommended.

Rastafara worth another go

Race 8 22:03 Saratoga - Rastafara

Rastafara should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This filly finished third to Third Draft at Belmont Park in May. Her rider lost his irons at the start and had to be taken up costing valuable ground. She recovered, and finished strongly but the damage was done. It is difficult to know if she would have won, but was a little unlucky nonetheless. I think she is well worth another chance, and is my best bet of the day. Trainer Chad Brown has had a slow start to the meeting, but took the feature yesterday. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +55.24

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4

Returned: 11.81

Recommended bets

Back Space Launch Race 7 in the 22:29 at Saratoga @ BSP
Back Rastafara Race 8 in the 22:03 at Saratoga @ 3.55/2

Saratoga (US) 24th Jul (R7 1m1f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 July, 9.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Performing Arts
Shady Mcgee
Sifting Sands
Hombre
Sigiloso
Mira Mission
Calibrate
Dream Big Dreams
Munqad
Never Explain
Space Launch
Future Victory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 24th Jul (R8 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 July, 10.03pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Split Then Double
Baby Blythe
Rastafara
Good Talk
Midnight Choir
Ingress
Vintage Style
Naked On The Beach
Ego Trip
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

