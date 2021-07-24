US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Space Launch to blast home

Race 7 21:29 Saratoga - Space Launch

Space Launch is taken to win this $80k optional claimer on the turf.

This Bernadini colt finished third to Safe Conduct in a similar event at Belmont in May. He made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight, and finished strongly without troubling the easy winner. This was his first start in seven months and ran as if he needed it. Trainer Christophe Clement did this column a big favour yesterday when Big Everest hacked up, and hopefully can get the job done again. BSP is recommended.

Rastafara worth another go

Race 8 22:03 Saratoga - Rastafara

Rastafara should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This filly finished third to Third Draft at Belmont Park in May. Her rider lost his irons at the start and had to be taken up costing valuable ground. She recovered, and finished strongly but the damage was done. It is difficult to know if she would have won, but was a little unlucky nonetheless. I think she is well worth another chance, and is my best bet of the day. Trainer Chad Brown has had a slow start to the meeting, but took the feature yesterday. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.